ECG To Boost Operations In WR

Ing Emmanuel Justice Ofori

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is leaving no stone unturned to boost its operations in the Western Region.

A budget of GHS9.7 million has therefore been approved for the company to help boost operations within the 11 districts under its jurisdiction.

The money would largely be used to support 22 high-profile projects to ensure that citizens within the Region had stable lights to operate their businesses and power other sectors of the local economy.

General Manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Western Region Ing. Emmanuel Justice Ofori, disclosed this during a media engagement at the company’s regional office in Takoradi.

He indicated that in all, 37 new projects would be undertaken to promote the stability of power in the Region.

He said the company is also poised to work tirelessly to achieve the GHS41 million weekly revenue target for the Region.

He noted that ‘Operation Zero and Keep the Lights On’ had chalked significant successes in the past and would be enhanced to help in the revamping of networks.

The Regional General Manager of the ECG was not happy that some communities like the New Takoradi, continued to resist the change for a new meter.

He then, pleaded with the media to educate those communities to accept the new meters because “very soon, they will be taken off and cannot buy prepaid units”.

He noted that one other disheartening concern was cable theft and vandalism of substations of the company which continued to add cost to their operations.

He, therefore, called on communities to help secure power sources to ensure that the government did not spend extra on operational costs.

District Manager of ECG Sekondi, Kofi Gyan, entreated the media to continue to serve as the middlemen between the company and the public through proper education and awareness creation to advance sanity in communities.