Sarkodie Denies Kofi Mole’s Video Allegation

Sarkodie and Kofi Mole

Rapper Sarkodie has addressed recent allegations that he failed to show up for the video shoot of Kofi Mole’s hit song Makoma, which features both him and Bosom PYung.

The claims, made by Kofi Mole, have sparked controversy, with the rapper now clarifying his side of the story.

Taking to X, Sarkodie responded to a post by Hitz FM, firmly denying any involvement in the video shoot’s issues.

He wrote, “Yaa monma me din nda kakra me sr3 mo … have no idea about this and if it actually happened, there was miscommunication somewhere. Only responding to this cos I got love for my superstar @kofi_mole. I don’t play games … I’m in or not.”

The incident came to light last week when Kofi Mole expressed his frustration over Sarkodie’s absence at the planned shoot for Makoma.

According to Kofi Mole, despite repeated efforts to reach Sarkodie, he received no response, leading to complications in the video production process. This had reportedly become a source of disappointment for the artist, especially since the collaboration had generated considerable anticipation.

In a separate social media exchange, Kofi Mole responded to a fan who criticized his promotional efforts for the song.

The fan had suggested that Kofi Mole missed an opportunity to elevate the song, even claiming he had failed to properly promote the track. The user wrote in Pidgin, “You made a whole Sarkodie turn Bruno Mars.”

In his reply, Kofi Mole shared a more personal take on the situation, revealing, “I was ready to shoot a video but never got any response from Sark and the team after multiple texts and calls. I let that slide.”

However, Sarkodie’s denial now casts doubt on Kofi Mole’s version of events, with the rapper asserting that there had been no communication breakdown on his end.

The conflicting statements have raised questions about what went wrong behind the scenes, and fans are left awaiting further clarification from both artists.

As for now, it remains unclear whether the video shoot will proceed or if the issue will affect the future of their collaboration.

By Francis Addo