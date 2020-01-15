EC’s Advisory Committee Urges Calm Over New Register

The Eminent Advisory Committee of the Electoral Commission (EC) has urged political parties and various stakeholders to remain calm over the intention of the Commission to compile a new Voters’ register ahead of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

The Committee made the call in a statement signed by its Chairman, Justice Emile Short, following with the leadership of the EC on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

The meeting was to afford the EC the opportunity to justify the procurement of a new biometric voter management system and compilation of a new Voters’register for 2020 general elections.

According to the statement, “at the end of the meeting, it was agreed that the Electoral Commission and the Eminent Advisory Committee will meet with members of the Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) to have further deliberations on the matter.”

There has been agitations from the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and some of its surrogate parties over the move by the EC to compile a new register.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) on the other hand has backed the EC.

BY Melvin Tarlue