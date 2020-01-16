NAM1 Fires Warning Shot

Nana Appiah Mensah akak NAM1

The embattled Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of gold dealership firm, Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah, aka NAM1, fired gunshots into the air to scare some of his aggrieved customers who attempted to scale the wall to his house, the police have revealed.

According to the fact sheet presented to a Madina Circuit Court in respect of some Menzgold customers put before the court, the customers had forced their way through the main gate of the Estates where NAM1 resides after they had overpowered the security officers guarding the place and advanced towards NAM1’s house.

It said some of the customers were angrily banging on the gate to the house while others went round trying to scale the wall into the house.

“To forestall order and also prevent them from entering the house, the complainant (NAM1) picked his registered gun, went behind the house and fired some shots into the air and by so doing those who wanted to scale the wall ran back to join their colleagues and not quite long the police patrol teams arrived,” the fact sheet stated.

Arrest

Ninety-two (92) customers of Menzgold Ghana Limited were on January 8, 2020 arrested for besieging the residence of NAM1 at Trasacco Estates at East Legon, Accra.

Five of them were later charged and put before a Madina Circuit Court on charges of conspiracy to commit crime, unlawful entry, unlawful assembly and offensive conduct.

The rest could not make it to court as most of them leave outside Accra and were said to have received the notice to appear in court late while others have not heard it at all.

The five who appeared in court pleaded not guilty to the charges and the matter was adjourned to February 11, 2020 for continuation.

Interrogation

The fact sheet stated that the accused persons upon interrogation indicated that they were customers of Menzgold who came from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region to demand their locked up investment with the company.

They told the police that they belonged to a group and were on social media platform (WhatsApp) where they planned to go to NAM1’s house to demand their investments.

“On January 8, 2020, they boarded two VIP buses which had been arranged for them to Accra and went straight to the house of the complainant. Investigations revealed that the accused persons did not notify police of their intention to assemble at the main entrance of Trasacco Estates,” the fact sheet concluded.

Gibril Abdul Razak