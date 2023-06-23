EC’s Silence On District Level Elections Worrying – CLGA

The Centre for Local Governance Advocacy (CLGA) has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to update members of assemblies on matters relating to the forthcoming District Level (DL) elections as the commission’s prolonged silence on the subject has caused some level of tension in the country.

Deputy Executive Director, CLGA Gladys Gillian Tetteh, in a press statement indicated that members have expressed worry about EC’s silence on the election of District Assembly and Unit Committee Members set for December this year.

“By law, elections are expected to be held by the end of December this year to elect District Assembly and Unit Committee members. This is to replace the current members whose mandate expires in January 2024.

We are yet to have any official communication and information with the Electoral Commission regarding the election, six months into the election year” the statement read.

Ms. Tetteh revealed that in order to engage the electoral officials on arrangement towards the elections, it organized a one-day workshop to discuss possible solutions.

Issues of low voter turnout at elections associated with a lack of education, high voter apathy, and low participation of marginalized groups in society were discussed at the workshop.

The CLGA has therefore called for a national effort to improve women’s participation in local governance to increase inclusivity and facilitate decision-making.

It also called on the EC and other stakeholders including the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), to start education to ignite enthusiasm in district level elections.

“We call on the Ministry of Local Government Decentralization And Rural Development to facilitate the decision to have a fixed date for the elections and its associated activities including the inauguration and swearing-in of newly elected assembly and unit committee members to avoid a vacuum and to ensure timeliness for effective management of the district election cycle” it added.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke