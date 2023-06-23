Goldstar Air to Lease KIA Terminal Two for Airline’s main Hub

Goldstar Air, the Wings Of Ghana, has applied to the Ghana Airport Company Limited to Lease the Kotoka International Airport Terminal Two (2) building to use it as the airline’s main hub, which is part of the commitment in support of government efforts to ensure the enhancement of all airports in Ghana and also use the Kumasi International Airport as our second (2nd) Hub to offer direct flights for Hajj Pilgrims to the Holy City of Mecca in Saudi Arabia and our European destinations, and plans are far advanced to use one of the Caribbean countries as our third (3rd) Hub.

West Africa, despite its forty-plus airports and over three hundred million people in fifteen countries, lacks a strong airline and has no airport hub; therefore, Goldstar Air wants to be a strong carrier initially in West Africa and later in the whole of Africa, as we look forward to the approval of leasing the Kotoka International Airport terminal two building to build new passenger boarding bridges, duty-free shops, spas, gyms, saloons, offices and beautiful convenient, customer-centric experience for our departing and arrival passengers, and breaking new grounds for job opportunities for the youth in aviation.

Management of Goldstar Air is projecting a fleet of more than one hundred (100) modern aircraft to a network of more than Ninety (90) key business and leisure destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, the Caribbean, North and South America, able to compete within the international market in terms of safety, quality, reliability, punctuality, efficiency, and costs.

The airline is negotiating codeshare agreements with other airlines, which will allow us to offer a more extensive route network and give our customers more options of traveling from all fifty (50) states in the United States of America and other continents to and from Africa. Goldstar Air believes that this type of agreement will benefit our partners by increasing brand awareness and market knowledge about Africa and other continents, facilitating trade and investment, and encouraging economic growth on our continents. Ghana as the host country for the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), therefore our operations from Ghana will create a continent-wide market embracing fifty-four countries with 1.3 billion people and a combined GDP of $3.4 trillion.

Major objectives of the airline’s business operations are to attract more visitors to Ghana and other West African countries. In order to achieve this, Goldstar Air’s marketing strategy will be based on the characteristics of the low-cost carrier’s packages and tour operations methodology, which to date have been successful in North America, Europe and the Caribbean.

Regional Airports (Ho, Takoradi, Wa, Sunyani, and Tamale International) in Ghana will play a major role in the tourism experience; therefore, the airline will create a tailor made tour package around all the regional airports, which will also offer opportunities to reduce end-to-end time, create a smooth customer experience, and provide value-added services to customers as the airline wants to make all airports in Ghana very busy.

These improvements to regional airports could see a solid return on investment if passenger demand materializes and will create more job opportunities for the youth.

Goldstar Air will initially be flying from Kumasi International Airport to six destinations namely London, Rome, Hamburg, Madrid, Dusseldorf and Milan and twelve destinations from Accra (Kotoka International Airport) namely Washington,Lagos, London, Monrovia, Abidjan, Freetown, Dubai, Guangzhou, Rhode Island, Dakar, Banjul, Conakry and pending cities such as Miami-Florida, Atlanta-Georgia, Chicago- Illinois, Glasgow (Scotland) and Houston (Texas) and many more.

