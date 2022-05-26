Eddie Nketiah Set For Stars Showdown

Eddie Nketiah

UK-based performance Coach, Freddy Twum, says Arsenal star, Eddie Nketiah, will play for Ghana ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Twum, a personal trainer of the Arsenal forward, has dropped a big hint on the possibility of the striker joining the four-time Africa champions.

“At some point, Eddie Nketiah will come, but I hope it will be before the World Cup,” Twum told Happy FM.

He added, “When he comes, it will really help the Black Stars. Jordan Ayew is fading out, and if he (Nketiah) comes it will really help us.”

The British-born Ghanaian has been on the radar of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for some time now, with the FA stating to have identified him as a possible addition to the Black Stars team.

The attempts to convince the player to play for Ghana have yielded no positive feedback yet, with the GFA still continuing their pursuit.

Nketiah, Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea, Tariq Lamptey of Brighton, and the Inaki brothers are among players, that the GFA are engaging in talks over potential nationality switches according to sources.

Several media outlets in the UK and Ghana have all reported on England losing out on the Arsenal forward to Ghana.

Indeed, England manager, Gareth Southgate’s recent squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures, with Ghana targets, Eddie Nketiah, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tariq Lamptey missing out makes them potential Qatar bound for the Stars.