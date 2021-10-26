Edwin Gyasi Dazzles Again

Gyasi (L) in action on Sunday

Ghana attacker Edwin Gyasi was instrumental for his Beitar Jerusalem outfit on Sunday when the team posted a 2-1 win over in-form Hapoel Haifa in the Israeli Premier League.

The experienced forward started the game brightly by covering much grass at the Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem.

His high work rate in the high profile game distinguished himself as one of the best forwards on the day.

And with goals from Yardin Shua and Adi Tamir, the Ghana forward and his Beitar Jerusalem side cruised to a delightful 2-1 win at the end of the game with Alon Turgeman netting the consolation for the visitors.

In a post-match interview, Gyasi shared his joy while indicating that the win will serve as a confidence booster for his team in upcoming matches.

He said, “The win today was very important for us as a team to move forward. We had a very good first half and the second half was a little bit not as good but still we scored.

“I think this win has definitely given us a boost because this team was on top of the table and we won. We need to keep that energy and the same intensity in the next match. I think that will help us.”

Beitar Jerusalem next face Hapoel Nof HaGalil on November 1.

From The Sports Desk