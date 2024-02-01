Efya, Serwaa Amihere Others Support Moesha Boduong

A wave of solidarity has swept through the Ghanaian celebrity community as notable figures, including Efya, Akuapem Poloo, Fella Makafui, and Serwaa Amihere, rally support for their colleague Moesha Boduong, who is currently grappling with a serious health condition following an alleged stroke.

Celebrities have actively promoted a GoFundMe campaign to raise $10,000 to assist in covering Moesha’s medical expenses, therapy sessions, assistive devices, and any other resources required for her recovery.

The life-altering stroke has impacted Moesha’s mobility, adding urgency to the call for financial support.

Efya, emphasizing the importance of collective aid, urged Ghanaians to contribute, stating, “Every penny will go a long way in fighting the health battle.” Akuapem Poloo, visibly moved by Moesha’s condition, shared fond memories and called on followers to join hands in supporting their sister during this challenging time.

“Oh sis, I didn’t know things had gotten this serious. God, please have mercy and heal my sis @moeshaboduong for me,” wrote Akuapem Poloo on social media. “Fam, please in any way we can help to support her so she gets better, please with God, let’s do it. Our sister needs our help now.”

Fella Makafui echoed the call for support, posting the GoFundMe account page and expressing, “May God reward all helping hands.”

New anchor Serwaa Amihere also joined the chorus, tweeting, “Let’s all support.”

The ongoing GoFundMe campaign serves as a channel for well-wishers to contribute to the funds essential for Moesha’s treatment and rehabilitation. As the celebrity community mobilizes, the hope is to provide much-needed support for their colleague’s journey towards recovery.