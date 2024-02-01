I’m Humbled– Claudia Lumor After NPP Primaries Loss

Claudia Lumor, entrepreneur and founder of Glitz Africa magazine, has expressed profound gratitude and humility after losing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries in the Oforikrom Constituency. In a heartfelt message addressed to the community, Lumor conveyed her appreciation for the overwhelming support she received throughout the campaign.

She wrote, “I’m humbled by the love of the community, our chiefs, Queen mothers, the youth, children, etc.” Despite the outcome, she emphasized that her primary goal was to serve the constituency, improve existing structures, foster unity, and enhance NPP’s representation in the area.

“This wasn’t a game to win at all costs, but rather a journey to serve,” Lumor stated, emphasizing her commitment to bringing hope and implementing innovative structures to elevate the community’s lifestyle.

Grateful for the warm reception she received in Oforikrom, she expressed her enduring connection, stating, “Will always be your Abena Kwarteng Lumor.”

Addressing the delegates who participated in the primaries, Lumor extended her thanks and acknowledged their role in deciding the future of the constituency.

She wished them all the best and encouraged the community to continue believing in Oforikrom, asserting that “Breaking the 8 is possible. Hold on to hope.”

In closing, Claudia Lumor expressed her sincere appreciation, stating, “Thank you,” and signed off with “Best regards, Claudia Abena Kwarteng Lumor.” The gracious response from Lumor reflects her resilience, commitment to service, and optimism for the future despite the electoral outcome.

Claudia lost the NPP primaries, securing 351 votes, placing second to Michael Kwasi Aidoo, who emerged victorious with 666 votes.

The NPP Oforikrom parliamentary primaries featured a competitive field of five candidates, with Claudia Lumor being the sole female contender.

The other candidates included Nelson Owusu Ansah (92 votes), Joseph Tieyiri (13 votes), and Gyamfi Nkrumah Adwabour (8 votes).