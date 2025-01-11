Ejura Youth Burn Police Station Over Suspect’s Death

A wave of violence swept through Ejura in the Ashanti Region on Saturday, January 11, as angry Zongo youth attacked a local police station, freeing suspects on remand and setting the facility on fire.

The chaos erupted after police informed the youth that their colleague, who had been arrested for buying a stolen phone, died in custody.

According to reports, the deceased had voluntarily reported to the police and promised to return the following morning to assist with the investigation.

However, his lifeless body was discovered in the cell, sparking widespread outrage among the Zongo community.

The police’s decision to send the body to the Mampong morgue without consulting the family further fueled the anger.

As the news of the death spread, the Zongo community mobilized, descending upon the police station in protest.

The situation quickly spiraled out of control, with the youth setting the police station and its quarters ablaze.

However, armed soldiers were deployed to disperse the crowd, firing warning shots in an attempt to restore order.

The incident has raised questions about police accountability and the treatment of suspects in custody.

The Zongo community is demanding justice for the deceased and an explanation for the circumstances surrounding his death.

-BY Daniel Bampoe