NDC Tasks Supporters To Report Unlawful Infiltration Of State Institutions To Police

In a swift response to recent incidents of alleged infiltration of state institutions by party supporters, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged its members to report any unlawful activities to the authorities.

This call to action comes after media reports surfaced of NDC supporters storming the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority and Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO) on Wednesday morning.

Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, has denied reports of similar incidents at Kotoka International Airport.

In a statement, Ashie Moore emphasized the need for party supporters to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the regional police commander or himself.

-BY Daniel Bampoe