Angry NDC Supporters Vandalise Atta Mills Bust @ Asomdwoe Park

A controversy surrounding the bust erected in memory of the late President Prof. John Evans Atta Mills has resurfaced, with the recent vandalism of a plaque bearing Koku Anyidoho’s name at Asomdwoe Park in Accra.

This development is the latest in a series of disagreements between Koku Anyidoho and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), as well as the late President’s family.

The tension began on July 24, 2024, when a memorial service for the late President was disrupted by a clash between Koku Anyidoho and the NDC, including relatives of Atta Mills.

The disagreement started when Koku Anyidoho’s event ran over its allotted time, delaying the second event organized by the NDC and the JEA Mills Memorial Heritage.

Samuel Atta-Mills, the late President’s brother, also accused Koku Anyidoho of bringing in “fake family members” to attend the ceremony, further fueling the tension.

Koku Anyidoho, in a post on social media, said, “I wept when I saw the vandalized plaque…because when I look at the kind of things going on, it is a worrying situation for our country.”

His emotional response highlights the deep-seated tension between him and the NDC party, as well as the late President’s family.

