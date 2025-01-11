Mahama Cuts Ministries From 30 To 23

In a bold move, President John Dramani Mahama has reduced the number of ministries in Ghana’s civil service from 30 to 23 through an Executive Instrument.

This decision, made on January 9, 2025, is aimed at streamlining the government’s administrative structure and improving efficiency.

The new ministerial configuration is outlined in the Executive Instrument, Civil Service (Ministries) Instrument, 2025.

According to the document, the following ministries have been established:

– *Ministries of National Importance*: Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Health, Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Defence, and Ministry of Education

– *Ministries Focused on Development*: Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, Ministry of Roads and Highways, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Sports and Recreation, and Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

– *Ministries Supporting Social Welfare*: Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, and Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology

– *Ministries Fostering Economic Growth*: Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment, Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment, Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture, and Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry

Notably, some ministries have undergone name changes or mergers.

For instance, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has been split into two separate ministries: the Ministry of Sports and Recreation and the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment.

Similarly, the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has been merged with the Ministry of Local Government.

This reorganization is expected to enhance the government’s ability to deliver services efficiently and effectively.

By reducing the number of ministries, President Mahama aims to eliminate redundancies, reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks, and promote better coordination among government agencies.

-BY Daniel Bampoe