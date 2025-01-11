Calm Restored At Ejura After Mob Attack On Police Station

The Ghana Police Service says it has successfully restored calm at Ejura in the Ashanti Region, following a mob attack on a Police Station in the early hours of Saturday, January 11, 2025.

The incident occurred after a suspect, who was arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phone, passed away while receiving medical treatment at the Ejura Government Hospital.

According to a statement released by the Police Public Affairs Directorate, the suspect was detained in police custody pending further investigations.

However, he complained of illness at about 2:20 am and was taken to the hospital, where he unfortunately passed away.

While arrangements were being made to convey the body to the morgue for preservation and autopsy, some members of the Ejura community attacked the Police Station, set it ablaze, and forcibly took the body away.

The Police, through engagement with opinion leaders and de-escalation efforts, managed to restore calm, and there have been no reported casualties.

The military later joined in to support the Police in maintaining law and order, while the Ghana National Fire Service worked to extinguish the fire.

The Police have assured that investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the suspect’s death and the subsequent attack on the Police Station.