Mahama Scraps Information Ministry

President John Dramani Mahama has reduced the number of ministries in Ghana’s civil service from 30 to 23, leading to the scrapping of some ministries.

This decision, made on January 9, 2025, is aimed at streamlining the government’s administrative structure and improving efficiency. The new ministerial configuration is outlined in the Executive Instrument, Civil Service (Ministries) Instrument, 2025.

Notably, the Ministry of Information has been scrapped, a move that aligns with Mahama’s previous pledge to reduce the number of ministries if elected.

Also scrapped is Ministry of Chieftancy and Religious Affairs which has been merged with Local government ministry as well as Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources.

In 2021, John Mahama vowed to scrap some of the newly created ministries introduced by the Akufo-Addo-led administration, citing the need to eliminate redundancies and reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks.

The reorganization has resulted in the establishment of four categories of ministries: *Ministries of National Importance*, *Ministries Focused on Development*, *Ministries Supporting Social Welfare*, and *Ministries Fostering Economic Growth*.

Some ministries have undergone name changes or mergers, such as the Ministry of Youth and Sports, which has been split into two separate ministries: the Ministry of Sports and Recreation and the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment.

The reduction in ministries is expected to enhance the government’s ability to deliver services efficiently and effectively.

-BY Daniel Bampoe