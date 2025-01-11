Who Is Spying Mahama Presidency?

A shocking revelation has emerged, casting a shadow over President John Dramani Mahama’s new administration.

Mustapha Gbande, a Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is claiming that the previous government, led by Nana Akufo-Addo, has planted spying devices in the Jubilee House.

This alleged move is believed to have been orchestrated to monitor Mahama’s government.

According to Gbande, the NDC received information that the outgoing administration had bugged the premises to collect information on the party and the new government.

He described the individuals involved as “malicious.”

The current situation has led to President Mahama postponing his relocation to the Jubilee House, pending security assessments and spiritual cleansing rituals.

Gbande explained that these measures are necessary to “cleanse and purify the area” after the previous administration’s alleged malfeasance.

As the controversy unfolds, President Mahama remains in his former office, awaiting clearance to move into the Jubilee House.

The situation has raised questions about the transition process and the potential for alleged sabotage.

However, the NDC has assured that steps are being taken to secure and reorganize the presidential residence, but the allegations of spying have undoubtedly cast a pall over Mahama’s presidency.

–BY Daniel Bampoe