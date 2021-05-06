Ekofa Chief Joins Black Stars $25m Debate

Edward Kofi Acheampong

The Chief Executive Officer of Ekofa Company Limited, Edward Kofi Acheampong, has joined the growing list of persons who have raised eyebrows regarding the Black Stars purse.

Government has recently launched a $25m campaign for the various national football teams, particularly the Black Stars for next year’s World Cup and AFCON.

And to the businessman, the high bonuses the team receives is the reason for the colossal targeted amount.

He is therefore calling on government to slash the team’s winning bonuses to the barest minimum, given the country’s current economic situation.

He said in an interview, “Government should slash the team’s bonuses dramatically, elsewhere, places like England, players consider national team call ups as a huge honour, and not an opportunity to milk the country. Excessive cash does not guarantee trophies, like no country will match countries like Saudi Arabia.

“Government should sit with the players, explain the current economic situation to them and l think they will understand. Government should not pay beyond $5,000 as bonuses per game.”

The $25m campaign has generated heated argument among the sporting populace, but the Youth and Sports Minister, Yussif Mustapha, has defended the targeted cash as an amount geared towards all the national football teams in the country.

Meanwhile, Acheampong has suggested that should government realise the said amount, a fraction of about $500,000 should be shared among the aggrieved Black Stars players like Osei Kofi, and Kofi Abbrey who claim the state is indebted to them following failed promises after winning silverwares for Ghana.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum