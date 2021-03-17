Electrochem Pledges Ada Astro Turfs

Electrochem, a subsidiary of the McDan Group, has promised the youth of Ada two high profile Astro turfs, one in Ada and the other in Sege.

And for the youth to have a feel of the artificial pitch, the salt brewing company pulled 10 teams from Ada West and Ada East for the McDan Youth Soccer Tournament at the La Town Park on Saturday.

The competition, which forms part of efforts to unearth and build talents in the youth of Ada, preceded the sword cutting ceremony scheduled for this week.

It was themed “Uniting the Youth for Massive Development and Employment in Ada”, and aimed at whopping up interest of the youth in supporting developmental projects that would bring jobs and improve on their livelihoods.

Mankralo of Ada, Nii Agudey Obidere III, noted that the construction of an Astro turf in their community would go a long way to unearth talents in the area.

He said Ada is blessed with lots of sporting talents and that the opportunity to unearth these talents has been denied them over the years but expressed optimism saying “Through Electrochem Ghana, I hope things will be made anew and our youth will have a place when it comes to soccer and other sports disciplines.”

McDan Group’s Executive Chairman, Dr. Daniel Mckorley, expressed satisfaction in the quality of play by the participants.

Adibeawe Asafoatse, Nene Buetey Obumpong IV, said Electrochem Ghana had proven that they were not only in Ada to mine salt and provide businesses but also create opportunities for the youth to shine and excel in their sporting talents.

Adzoteye Lawer Akrofi, DCE for Ada West, Sege, said the construction of an Astro turf was in line with government’s one-constituency-one-Astro turf, and that McDan Group had done so many things to augment government’s efforts in many areas.

It was Ajumanikope that emerged winners after defeating Tamatoku 6-5 on penalties to run home with the trophy and a big cash prize.

The Ada West Teams comprise of Toflokpo, Goi, Adjumanikope, Sege and Nakomkope; while the Ada East Teams were from Big Ada, Ada foah, Kasseh, Tamatoku and Ada.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum