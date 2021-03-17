‘Prepare For African Games Now’

Mustapha Ussif

The Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has urged the Ghana Olympics Committee (GOC) and other sports federations to begin preparations for the 2023 African Games now.

To the new sports minister, the forthcoming sports festival marks a “crucial” national project for the country, hence the clarion call.

He charged the various federations to as a matter of urgency get to the grassroots to embark on a talent hunt and prepare them for the task ahead.

Addressing the General Assembly of the GOC on Monday, moments before the committee’s election, Mr. Ussif said the General Assembly of the GOC and the various federations represented great allies to the government, saying, “Whatever we do as government, GOC, associations or federations, the ultimate objective for all of us is to develop our sports.

“It is also to represent our dear country well at international competitions, especially the Olympics, Commonwealth and African games.”

The sports minister added, “A successful Africa Games in 2023, also means our athletes in the various sporting disciplines are doing very well on home soil. That is why preparation towards achieving that should start now, by going back to the grassroots, to find more talents and prepare them for the task ahead.

“The 2023 Africa Games offers our country a unique opportunity to revitalize all aspects of our sports, including development, promotion and active organisation of competitions, especially at the lower levels to unearth more talents.”

Ghana will host the 13th edition of the African Games two years from now, with government promising to build a new 50,000-capacity Stadium.

According to the minister he will soon meet with the various stakeholders to “map out the best way forward.”

“We can move Ghana sports forward and achieve a lot by coming together and collaborating effectively as stakeholders,” he said.

On Monday, the GOC went to the polls to elect new executives for another four-year term, which incumbent President Ben Nunoo Mensah was re-elected.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum