Embrace Government’s Digitization Agenda – Deputy Lands Minister to Ahafo Regional Lands Council

The Ahafo Region has become the latest to have a newly-constituted regional Lands Council.

This was after the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio inaugurated the thirteen (13) member Lands Commission Board.

Addressing the gathering of chiefs, government officials and press men, Mr Benito Owusu Bio welcomed the commission members into their new role and commended them for agreeing to serve the country.

He urged the members to embrace the digitization agenda in the lands administrative space being led by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

He expressed confidence that digitizing land-related issues is key to the government as it will help cure some of the challenges in land administration.

He commended the Lands Commission for migrating all lands document of the region unto a digital platform and implored the regional commission to continue with the process.

“Mr. Chairman, I am happy to inform you that, as part of the digitalization agenda spearheaded by His Excellency, the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, almost all the land records for the Ahafo Region are being disaggregated unto a digital platform and that manual recording will soon cease.

“This is very refreshing and I must commend the Management of the Lands Commission on this achievement. It however calls for vigorous and continued professional training so that all the staff will be abreast with the digital environment,” he said.

He noted that chieftaincy could prove to be an impediment to the development and appealed to the chiefs of the area to resolve their differences and ensure that peace and growth prevail in the region.

“Again Mr. Chairman, with the creation of the region, it is expected that it will be a catalyst to stimulate growth and development. Efficient land administration is therefore seen as key in that regard.

“One significant challenge which ought to be addressed to ensure smooth administration and management of land in this region is chieftaincy disputes. There are a number of cases before the law courts for adjudication. This situation as you are aware impacts negatively on growth and development. I, therefore wish to appeal to Nanaanom and all stakeholders to close their ranks and ensure that a conducive atmosphere for investment prevails, he stated.

“I am hopeful that the member representing the Regional House of Chiefs on the maiden Commission will bring this to the attention of Nananom at their meetings for redress.

The Chairman of the newly constituted Ahafo Regional Lands Commission, Anane Adjei on behalf of his colleagues, expressed their gratitude to the Deputy Minister and government for the confidence repose in them and pledged their determination to provide the needed leadership and support for effective and efficient Land management in the Region.