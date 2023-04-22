‘Emulate Chief Imam’ Bawumia To Muslims

Vice President Bawumia has urged Muslims across the country to follow the footsteps and lifestyle of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

That, he said was because he symbolises religious tolerance for both Muslims and Christians.

Apart from that, he said the Chief Imam also commands respect amongst the Christian and the various Islamic sects in Ghana and beyond, with his peaceful, kind, humble, honest and selfless nature, thus making him a standard role model for all Muslims to emulate.

This was during Eid prayers to end 30days of Muslim fasting at the Independence Square this morning.

Ahead of the Chief Imam’s 104th birthday on Sunday, April 23, the Vice President wished him more years, Allah’s manifold blessings and good health, saying “100years in the life of anything is remarkable and special grace from Almighty Allah.

The life of the Chief Imam is a great blessing to the nation and beyond, an epitome of peace, tolerance and harmony.”

“For me personally, he is a guide and an inspirer”, he said.

Dr Bawumia also wished all Muslims in Ghana and abroad well and implored them to continue promoting peace, love and brotherhood after a month-long fasting in the Holy Month of Ramadan.

In an address read on his behalf by Alhaji Alhassan Sulley, Chairman of the National Planning Committee of Eid Celebration, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu entreated Muslims to live in peace and harmony with one another.

As the political season is gathering momentum with intra-party elections, the National Chief Imam urged politicians and political activists to refrain from using intemperate language in their campaigns.

He underscored the need for everyone to respect the views of others in order to foster peace and harmony in the country.

He admonished the Ghanaian populace to observe environmental cleanliness and desist from throwing garbage and polythene bags into drains since it could lead to floods.

He entreated every Muslim to obey and respect the various bye-laws instituted by the various metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies in order to promote peace and harmony in the country.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent