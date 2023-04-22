Let’s Exhibit Ramadan Leasons Throughtout The Year

Muslims in the Upper East Region marked Eid-ul-Fitr and the end of the month of Ramadan with open-air prayers across the 15 district and municipal capitaĺs as well as other thanks giving activities.

In the Bolgatanga Municipality, some Muslims led by the Upper East Regional Chief Imam, Sheikh Yussif Imam Umar, prayed at the NAFAC grounds and was attended by the Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu and other dignitaries.

The Regional Chief Imam, urged Muslims to maintain their faith in Allah and do good to all manner of persons they encounter in their daily activities, since that is the only to exhibit to spirit of Allah in them.

“We have gone through a month of fast, and we have denied ourselves many pleasures. We have been good and kind to our neighbours and families. These sacrifices we made, and kind gestures we exhited during the last 30 days should be extended throughout the year and practice till they become our character. Allah has been merciful and good to us and we need to same to others.” The Chief Imam counseled Muslims.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu for his part called on Muslims to be good ambassadors of Allah at the workplaces and live exemplary lives wherever they find themselves.

“The show of devotion, kindness, love and good character during holy month of Ramadan has brought about some culture of peace among the Muslim community and the entire citizenry of the country.

On this holy month of Eid-ul-Fitr, all to be strengthened with the lessons of Ramadan and resolve to come together as humanity, to love each other as brothers and sister, to give more to the needy, to care for each other, to care more for our neighbours and this will translate to better society for us all.” The Regional Minister said.

The Regional Minister prayed that Ghanaians of different religions will continue to live in peace and harmony, to make our communities and country peaceful and conducive to live in and go about their economic activities without fear or being intimidated.

“So as we celebrate this joyous moment, let us continue to pray for Bawku, Doba-Kandiga, Bongo and Bolgatanga and the region as a whole. As a region, we cannot realize the development we desire if cannot live peaceful with each other and work together. ”

From: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga