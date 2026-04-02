Enas Hybrid School Hosts Maiden Trade Fair

Nana Yaa Amo at one of the stands

Enas Hybrid School, located at Ahodwo Daban in the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly of the Ashanti Region, has successfully organised its maiden trade fair aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and practical learning among students, while creating a platform for businesses to showcase their products to the public.

The event, which attracted a cross-section of companies, traders, and members of the community, transformed the school premises into a lively marketplace, with various stands displaying a wide range of goods and services.

Speaking in an interview, the Chief Executive Officer of the school, Nana Yaa Amo, said the initiative forms part of the school’s commitment to holistic education that goes beyond the classroom.

She noted that the trade fair was designed to expose students to real-life business environments, nurture their entrepreneurial skills, and encourage creativity and innovation.

According to her, “Education is not only about academic excellence but also about equipping students with practical skills that will make them self-reliant in the future.”

Nana Yaa Amo further emphasised that the school will continue to organise such programmes to bridge the gap between theory and practice, while strengthening partnerships between the school and the business community.

Participants at the fair expressed excitement about the opportunity to interact with potential customers, expand their market reach, and network with other businesses. Students were also actively involved in the event, assisting exhibitors and learning firsthand the dynamics of marketing, customer service, and product presentation.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, Nana Yaa Amo stated that, as an institution, there is a need to support one another in building a stronger community, which informed the decision to organise the trade fair.

“This is the first of its kind, and judging by how things have gone, I believe it will be beneficial to the vendors and exhibitors. For that matter, we would like to continue,” she said.

She further expressed appreciation for the support received, saying, “I believe patronage has been excellent from both parents and students, and I would like to use this opportunity to say a big thank you to all the parents and students for their support in making this fair a success.”

For his part, the President of the Student Leadership Council at Enas Hybrid School, Rateesh Manish Bhagwanani, said the main objective of the event was to promote creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

According to him, it was also a way to foster unity within the school and make the community more cohesive and familiar, while enhancing the school’s public image.

A wide range of businesses participated in the fair, showcasing diverse products and services. Exhibitors included Boris B’s Chicken and Eggs, Siptails, Adeva Gardens, The Kids Place, Clamour and Grow, Mrs. Pinky, NMK Enterprise, Media Kids Mart, Xotrading Limited, Food Court, and The Baker’s Haven.

Others were Fidelity Bank, Save In Jewellery Limited, Creamy Popsicles, Delirose Foods, Tiens Ghana, Ethos Risk Protection Partners, among many others, all contributing to the vibrancy and success of the event.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi