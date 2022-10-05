Enforce Planning Laws- Atta AKyea Charges Assembly Over Abuakwa Flooding

Samuel Atta Akyea

Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea has urged the Municipal Assembly to enforce its planning laws in order to avert floods.

According to him, authorities take preventive steps to ensure that the great community is protected, as much as possible, from flooding and its negative effects.

“Unless the Municipal Assembly enforce its planning laws especially in the issuance of building permits, he said the impunity of building on waterways will continue with the unpleasant consequences of flooding and its debilitating effect on lives, livelihoods and properties.

“Undoubtedly, the consequences of ‘galamsey’ have contributed to the Birim River overflowing its bounds. Additionally, Kyebi has experienced significant residential and industrial growth in the Domeabra-Akwadum area for some time now, and it is obvious that many of these buildings are situate on waterways,” Mr. Atta Akyea said in a statement reacting to the floods that hit part of his constituents recently.

He continued that “The recent week has seen an unfortunate and unprecedented incident in our cherished constituency, Abuakwa South. Although flooding and its attendant destruction has historically been a common occurrence in our nation during the raining season, Abuakwa South has stood out as an unmistakable exception. In the past week, we have acutely noticed how torrential rain has devastated our constituency, especially in the capital, Kyebi. The damage this rain has caused to vital infrastructure such as the bridge in the Subriso electoral area and some communities throughout the entire constituency is of particular concern. This has caused some of our communities to be disconnected from others and I greatly empathise with the families who have suffered property loss as well as the businesses at Kyebi and other places that the flooding has negatively impacted. Mercifully, there was no human loss in the wake of the ferocious floods.

“Working hand in hand with the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Akosua Asabea Annoh, we have engaged the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) who, within their limited resources, has brought relief items to the victims of the water inundation. It has become imperative that I set up the Abuakwa South Disaster Fund and invite our people and well-meaning corporate establishment to donate towards the rehabilitation of those seriously affected by the interplay of nature and man-made disasters, which have afflicted some communities in Abuakwa South.

