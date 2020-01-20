Enock Agyapong Snubs VGMA

Enock Agyapong

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Speech Production, Enock Agyapong, has revealed that all the artistes on his record label will not file for the upcoming Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) nominations.

He said his artistes are too focused on improving their craft to be bothered about any local awards ceremony, saying it does not even come up in their discussions.

Though he did not state categorically as to whether he doubts the credibility of the organisers of the awards scheme, he indicated that awards are important only when they come from credible sources.

“We will not file for anything. We are very busy working on a number of projects that will promote the works of my artistes on the global market,” he told BEATWAVES in an interview.

“When you win an award it’s a plus, people will see you and recognize you for winning. But there are more important things, that is why we are not focusing on VGMA this year,” he added.

The music producer indicated that even though his management team would not file for nominations for his artistes such as Kiyo Dee, Pzee Fire, Pablo Hancho and Alli, he would not decline any invitation to perform at the VGMA.

Enock Agyapong, however, charged music stakeholders to be aggressive in pushing Ghanaian music to the global market instead of focusing on awards.

He indicated that Ghanaian artistes are talented enough to have their works featured on international stages, adding that Ghana needs to have a well-laid out plan to push the creative works of Ghanaian artistes to the world.

By George Clifford Owusu