Papa Chris Out With New Song‘Poor No Friend’

Papa Chris

Hiplife/dancehall artiste Christian Asare, known on stage AS Papa Chris, has released a new single titled ‘Poor No Friend’ ahead of his upcoming album which will be out in July.

His latest work can only be described as a stepping stone in the right direction for him as a creative artiste with the foresight of selling Ghana to the world through his works.

Launched on Happy FM last Saturday, ‘Poor No Friend’ is a mid-tempo song which talks about the hidden truths about life.

Produced by Ratio Beatz, it is a good piece which blends mainstream hip-hop with dancehall beats.

The video for the song is done, and it would be released early next month.

In an interview, Papa Chris expressed his gratitude to his producer for his support throughout the years.

He said even though he has worked very hard to gain street credibility, his dream is to be an inspiration to young guys who are aspiring to do music like him.

With his unique rap style, Papa Chris is expected to cause a lot of stir in the Ghanaian music scene in March with another single titled ‘Kpakpo Shito’ featuring Shatta Wale.