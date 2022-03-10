Anita Nyarko Yirenkye

The Women’s Chairperson of the Accra Industrial Commercial Workers’ Union, Ghana, Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi, has called on women’s groups and civil society organizations to continue their advocacy to ensure equity and gender balance at all levels of society.

She has also appealed to Parliament through the Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection to expedite action to ensure the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill into law to promote the interest of women.

Mrs. Nyarko-Yirenkye was addressing members during the commemoration of the 2022 International Women’s day celebration by the Times Ladies Association in collaboration with the Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union (ICU).

She said women in both the formal and informal sectors have over the years contributed their quota to the socio-economic development of the country yet they continue to face negative situations such as inequality and stereotyping, which affected their development.

“Statistics from the population and housing census show that women are more than the men in the country. Women must therefore be supported to contribute their quota in the development of our country,” she said.

She urged women to eschew absenteeism and lateness to work hard to promote development at the workplaces and across the country.

Managing Director of New Times Corporation (NTC), publishers of the Ghanaians Time Newspaper, Mr. Martin Adu-Owusu encouraged women to avail themselves for leadership positions and “stand out to be counted.”

“You cannot be counted while sitting when others are standing. Push yourself to the highest limit and strive to leave an imprint in the annals of your organisation for prosperity.”

The Greater Accra Regional Representative of ICU, Madam Belinda Cochrane said it was time to break the biases of favoritism, prejudices, unfairness that work against women, and other challenges faced by women such as violence in the male-dominant world.

She said it was important to overcome such barriers for the sustainable development of society.

She urged the NTC which was a media organisation to offer space for women, celebrate their contributions and achievements.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey