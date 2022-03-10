VRA/NEDCo Withdraws Services In Tamale over Attacks

The leadership of VRA/NEDco staff at an emergency meeting in Tamale decided to withdraw some services in the Tamale metropolis and its environs.

The decision is as a result of continuous attacks of their staff whiles carrying out their duties in the metropolis.

A statement signed by the NEDCO Senior Staff Association Chairman, William Asare indicated that on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, a group of staff including casuals went out on a disconnection exercise at Koblimagu, a suburb of Tamale, and were attacked and assaulted with a machete by residents.

He further stated that another staff with the loss control unit was assaulted and his mobile phone seized and vandalized while in routine monitoring.

According to him, the attacks have been reported to management and the police as well.

It will be recalled that staff in Tamale had to withdraw some services in September 2021 following similar attacks and vandalization of the Tamale office by some youth.

Staff resumed full services after several engagements and assurances from REGSEC, Chiefs, Assembly members, opinion leaders about the safety of VRA/NEDCo staff.

Mr. Asare revealed that VRA/NEDCo losses 45% (Gh 8.4m) of the power sales on monthly basis in the Tamale metropolis alone due to power theft.

He said the staff of VRA/NEDCo resolved that their lives are under persistent threat and attacks hence not safe for them to go out there and perform our work.

“We are therefore with immediate effect withdrawing our services within the Tamale metropolis until the perpetrators of the attacks are arrested and made to face the law, the military protects staff, offices, and firm commitment and assurance from all relevant stakeholders about the safety and protection of VRA/NEDCo staff and properties.”

“ We would however report to the office and carry out office assignment. Our resolution shall remain until the above-listed demands are met and our overall safety guaranteed.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale