Partey Beats Them All

Thomas Partey

English top-flight side, Arsenal, has named Thomas Partey, Ghana’s deputy skipper, as the player of the month for his spirited displays for the month of February.

The huge honour is the player’s first, since joining the Gunners, after his move from Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid almost two years ago.

The midfielder received 49 per cent of the votes, shrugging off stiff opposition from his team-mates Martin Odegaard, who placed second, with England player of Nigerian descent Bukayo Saka coming in third place.

Partey’s razor-sharp form; distinguishing himself in games against Wolves and Brentford, has helped Arsenal triumph in three Premier League matches.

His spirited performance in midfield ensured that Arsenal were able to come from behind to defeat Wolves late in the game at the Emirates Stadium.

Notwithstanding the current success, Partey’s performances for Arsenal have been blighted by injuries. He has now regained his fitness and is keen to show why the club bought him.

Partey’s excellent form in the English Premier League comes in handy ahead of the 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria later this month.

He is expected to lead the Black Stars in place of substantive captain Dede Ayew, who received a straight red card in Ghana’s final group game against Comoros in the just ended Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.