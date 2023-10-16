EOCO Declares Former CKT-UTAS Registrar Wanted Over Fake Degrees

The Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) has declared a former Senior Assistant Registrar of C.K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS), Navrongo wanted.

Michael Adusei Boadu, also known as Dr. Michael Adusei Boadu, was dismissed in May 2023 by the university for presenting fake certificates.

In addition to his dismissal, Boadu has been ordered to refund the salary and allowances he received during the one year he worked at the university.

The university’s decision was communicated to Boadu in a termination letter dated January 9, 2023. The letter also instructed Boadu to cease identifying himself as a staff member of the university.

Boadu is required to repay the fraudulent salaries and allowances he obtained from the university, amounting to Two hundred and Thirty-one thousand, One hundred and Eighty-two Ghana Cedis, Sixty-Four Pesewas (GHC231,182.64). The university has provided him with a deadline of January 15, 2023, to submit a payment plan covering the full amount to the Director of Finance.

The repayment should be made to the CKT-UTAS GCB Bank Account number: 9021130002211.

Investigations revealed that Dr. Michael Boadu’s Bachelor of Laws and Master of Public Administration certificates from the University of Ghana (UG) were found to be fake.

The EOCO is now actively searching for Boadu to face charges related to his possession and use of fake academic credentials. Members of the public are urged to provide any information that may lead to his arrest.

This case highlights the importance of thorough background checks and verification procedures in hiring employees, particularly in academic institutions.

Institutions must remain vigilant to prevent individuals with fraudulent qualifications from infiltrating their ranks.

The EOCO assures the public that it will continue to work diligently to uncover and prosecute individuals engaged in such fraudulent activities, protecting the integrity and reputation of educational institutions and the workforce.

By Vincent Kubi