Secular & Worldly Music Are Not Same- Kaywa

Music producer David Kojo Kyei, known as Kaywa, has emphasized that secular music and worldly music are distinct categories and should not be conflated. During an interview on the “Celeb Biz Show” with Amelley Djosu, Kaywa shared his views on this subject.

He explained that it is incorrect to equate secular music with worldly music, and the two must be understood as separate conversations.

He pointed out that while the Bible has strong reservations about worldly music, it does not hold the same stance toward secular music, placing them in distinct categories.

Secular music, according to Kaywa, often consists of love songs with the potential to be spirit-filled and uplifting. In contrast, worldly music frequently contains lyrics that are disrespectful to a godly way of life, promoting sinful behaviors such as sexual immorality, violence, and other behaviors that can lead people away from a righteous path.

The key distinction, according to Kaywa, is that secular music focuses on themes of love and peace, which align with the principles and qualities that the Bible encourages Christians to embrace.

He even noted that many secular songs incorporate lyrics that can be found in the Bible, offering spiritual nourishment to the soul.

Kaywa stressed the importance of differentiating between secular and worldly music and advised against broadly condemning all secular musicians.

He urged a more nuanced approach that recognizes the positive elements within secular music.

In the context of Ghana’s gospel music scene, Kaywa acknowledged that while gospel musicians aim to nourish the souls of Christians through their music, some lead lives that do not align with spiritual principles.

He suggested that gospel artists should consider collaborating with secular musicians and focus on making good music, rather than dismissing the idea of collaboration outright.

Kaywa’s perspective encourages a more nuanced understanding of secular and worldly music and underscores the importance of recognizing the distinctions between them. His advocacy for embracing the positive aspects of secular music promotes a balanced approach within the music industry.