Kwahu-Kubease Chief Rescued

The Ghana Police Service has rescued the chief of Kubease, a suburb of Kwahu Abetifi in the Kwahu-East District of the Eastern Region, Nana Ottupre Kwagyan who was allegedly kidnapped by some unknown men.

The chief on Monday morning was kidnapped by suspected thugs from his home with machetes and sticks in a Rambo style.

However, the matter was reported to the Police and after its quick intervention, they managed to rescue him after he was forcibly taken from his house by some six persons to an unknown location.

The swift intervention of the Police following a report of the incident led to the rescue of the victim at Abene.

The victim is currently in safe custody while the investigation continues to get the perpetrators arrested.

-BY Daniel Bampoe