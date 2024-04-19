EU Chinatown Mall Opens In Tamale

Internal Manager of the EU Chinatown Mall, Abdul karim addressing participants in Tamale

EU Chinatown Supermarket, has opened its Tamale brand in the Northern region.

EU Chinatown Supermarket is the largest integrated wholesale and retail supermarket in Ghana with more than 10,000 food, and daily household goods including products imported from Europe on sale.

The EU Chinatown Supermarket in Tamale covers an area of about 7,236 square meters and expected to create an estimated of 200 local employment opportunities for the youth.

The Internal Manager of the EU Chinatown Mall, Abdul Karim, appealed to the employees to approach their work with passion and professionalism.

“To our dear brothers and sisters who have the opportunity to work in this Mall, I encourage you to approach it with passion, professionalism, and a commitment to excellence. Remember, your contributions are integral to the success of our establishment, and I have no doubt that with your dedication and hard work, we will create a thriving and vibrant community within our Mall,” he said.

The Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu, at the opening said the EU Chinatown Mall is a testament to the peace and stability in the Northern region contrary to the unfounded perception out there that the region is a hotbed of conflicts.

“As a region, it is our hope and prayers that the mall will serve as a catalyst to attracting, both local and foreign investment, to the region. However, it is worthy of note that our hope and prayers shall only be realized if we all as stakeholders ,Leaders, Employees would desist from negative tendencies that would derail the successful operations of the mall”.

BY Eric Kombat, Tamale