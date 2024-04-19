Uphold Quality Standards To Reach Global Audiences – Anita Eskine

Panelists in a group photograph during the discussion

Ghanaian broadcaster and entrepreneur, Anita Eskine, has called on local businesses to adapt to change and maintain high quality standards in order to appeal to global audiences.

She made the call at the Africa Business Heroes event organized in collaboration with Tech Connect Africa on the theme, “Ghana To The World: Exporting Made in Ghana Products Globally.”

Madam Eskine pointed out that many Ghanaian businesses struggle to compete in the global market due to outdated business practices and inconsistent product quality, which deter international investors from engaging with them.

She noted, “typical Ghanaian businesses may initially offer quality products as they invest time and resources to attract clients. However, as demand increases, some businesses fail to uphold these standards, leading to a decline in customer satisfaction.”

She emphasized that this inconsistency hinders Ghana’s efforts to promote locally made products on the global stage, as constant changes in quality standards can deter potential international partners.

ABH Top 10 entrepreneur and CEO of Coliba Waste, Prince Agbata, stressed the importance of maintaining top-notch quality standards even when outsourcing, as consistency is crucial for success in the global market.

“In certain situations the foreign investor may demand more of your products . In the situation where you are not capable to provide the quantity demanded it is fine to outsource your product but make sure that the quality standards are topnotch,” he said.

CEO of Skin Gourmet, Violet Amoabeng, highlighted the need for collaboration and transparency among local businesses to promote Made-in-Ghana products effectively.

She emphasized that honesty and reliability are key factors in attracting investors and customers.

Co-Founder of Promoter App, Emmanuel Amu, underscored the importance of changing the perception held by foreign clients that Ghanaian products are inferior.

“By embracing change, upholding quality standards, and fostering collaboration, Ghanaian businesses can enhance their competitiveness and achieve success on the international stage,” he said.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke