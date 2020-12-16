EU Ends Anti-Corruption Programme in Ghana

The Head of EU Delegation to Ghana delivering her address at the programme, Diana Acconcia

The European Union (EU) has drawn down the curtain on its four-year anti-corruption programme which sought to initiate institutional reforms through interventions that would promote rule of law, accountability and good environmental governance in Ghana.

The Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ARAP) is a €20 million project which was started in 2016 under the supervision of Spain’s International and Ibero-American Foundation for Administration and Public Policies (FIAPP).

It encouraged the use of technology to promote efficiency, effectiveness and transparency in the management of key public institutions.

Beneficiary institutions included the Ghana Police Service, Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the EOCO Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Others were, the Judicial Service, Office of Attorney General, STAR-Ghana, a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Office of Attorney General and Legal Aid Commission (LAC).

Outcome of the project includes capacity building programme for personnel of key institutions, formulation of guidelines for prosecutors and investigators, e-case register for the AG, revision of code of conduct for judges, introduction of legal web library, opening of 10 district offices for LAC, acquisition of drones and other equipment for EPA, among others.

Speaking at a closing ceremony which was held in Accra, the Head of EU delegation to Ghana, Diana Acconcia said even the fight against corruption would be won in the long run with strong independent institutions and political will.

“Political will is key, but without strong institutions to enforce the law, even the most motivated leaders have blunted weapons” she said.

She encouraged Ghanaians to actively participate in governance and also protect the freedom of the media for the purpose of give differing voices to citizens.

“Democracy is much more than voting every four years. It’s an active and well-informed citizenship represented by vocal and well-organised non-state actors. It is protecting the freedom of the media and the accountability institutions” she said.

The Deputy Commissioner of CHRAJ, Richard Quayson expressed his gratitude to the EU for the programme which he said, has helped public institutions build international networks and also intensify the level of engagement and collaboration among public institutions which was relatively non-existent in the past.

The Acting Deputy Executive Director for Intelligence and Monitoring at EOCO, Aba Jacqueline Opoku also commended the initiative for helping EOCO improve its relation with the public through the design of a comprehensive communication strategy.

By Issah Mohammed