NR NDC Chairman Gives EC Boss 2-day Ultimatum To Declare Mahama Winner

Ibrahim Mobila

The Northern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress ( NDC), Ibrahim Mobila, has ordered the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) Jean Mensah to as a matter of urgency change the December 7 presidential results by Friday, December 18, 2020 or the NDC will forcibly declare former president John Mahama the president-elect.

“ I am here to tell all the people in the Northern Region that we won the elections, we are begging the EC boss, she shouldn’t bring confusion into the country so we are telling her to come out immediately and change the results by Friday otherwise we will decide for our incoming President John Mahama.”

Addressing party supporters in Tamale during a demonstration today, the NDC chairman said Mr Mahama won the December 7 elections and for that matter, he should be seen as the president-elect.

Supporters of the National Democratic Congress in the Northern region threatened to ensure that there was no peace in the region over the declaration of the December 7 presidential results in favor of President Akufo-Addo of the NPP as against the NDC presidential candidate.

The NDC supporters demonstrated to register their disagreement over the presidential results.

They marched through the principal streets of Tamale amidst drumming and singing of war songs coupled with burning of car tyres at various locations.

The National Vice Chairman of the main opposition National Democratic Congress, Sofo Azorka, called on President Akufo-Addo to vacate the presidency for former president Mahama to take over.

“ We Ghanaians are ready to let president Akufo-Addo go, the country is a peaceful country.”

Meanwhile, the Northern Regional Minister, who doubles as the Chairman of the Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC), Salifu Saeed, has sent a strong warning to residents in Tamale that the security agencies will deal severely with any individual or group of persons who takes the law into their own hands to disturb the peace the region was enjoying.

According to the minister, the disturbances in the region sought to undermine the peace and security that the region had enjoyed before the elections.

“REGSEC wishes to sound a strong warning to everyone that the security agencies will not countenance any act that will seek to undermine the peace and security of the region. The lives of the entire citizenry will be protected for them to go about their normal duties and nobody will be allowed to take the law into their hands. The security agencies are poised to ensure that normalcy prevails in the metropolis and the region.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale