EU-Sponsored Fulbe Forum Ends In Accra

Some participants at the Dialogue

A national dialogue on land governance towards fostering peaceful relationships between farmers and herders has been held at the Mahogany Lodge in Accra.

The European Union (EU)-sponsored programme ended with a communiqué in which the community led by the National President of Fulani Chiefs, the Tabitaal Pulaaku International Ghana Chapter, Sheikh Osman Bari of Sudu Baaba fame recognised the need for a unified leadership.

The community agreed to ensure peaceful relations between herdsmen and farmers, while collaborating with state agencies to prevent conflicts.

The forum, which brought together the youth, chiefs, and several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) operating in Fulbe communities, disclosed that the leadership will put in place mechanisms to prevent conflict.

It will also establish rapport with the chiefs and land owners wherever they found themselves by entering into collaborative land resources management agreement to ensure peaceful coexistence.

Participants resolved to establish a unified leadership of the Fulbe community in Ghana known as the National Congress of Fulbe Communities (NCFC).

That body shall be highest decision making body of the Fulbe in Ghana to coordinate and collaborate with the Government of Ghana and its agencies, national and inter-national NGOs to promote the interest of the Fulbe of Ghana.

“The National Congress of the Fulbe communities brings the disunity among Fulbe leadership to an end. This will devolve to our rank and file across the country. From today, the division between urban and rural, old and young Fulbe is bridged, and the division between Fulbe in terms of originality has become a thing of the past.

“We recognise the need for the state security to be proactive in the protection of the borders for the preservation of the peace and tranquility in the country, especially in this election year. Our part shall be to present a united front to support the efforts of the state to reduce crime and violence,” it added.

The forum further agreed to support state security with a unified leadership to liaise with relevant communities and agencies, both in Ghana and abroad, to identify pastoralists and transhumance while promoting peace, development and respect for human rights to achieve strong, sustainable and inclusive growth to improve the quality of life of the Fulbe and host communities.

According to the participants, the meeting was paramount especially at a time when the world is facing increasing threats from violent extremist groups, especially in the Sahel countries of West Africa which have been devasted by violent extremists groups, resulting in the influx of Fulbe refugees in Ghana.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah