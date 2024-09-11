NDC Meets Police Over Voter Register

The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has finalized plans for a nationwide demonstration against the Electoral Commission (EC) over concerns about anomalies in the Voters’ Register.

The demonstration, scheduled for September 17, 2024, will take place simultaneously across all 16 regional capitals.

According to Fifi Kwetey, General Secretary of the NDC, a team from the party met with the Greater Accra Regional Police Command to finalize the route for the demonstration in Accra.

The march will start at Obra Spot, Nkrumah Circle and conclude at the Electoral Commission’s office at Ridge.

The NDC is calling for a thorough forensic audit of the EC’s IT system to ensure electoral integrity.

The party has raised concerns over the accuracy of the Voter Register, citing anomalies and discrepancies that could compromise the integrity of the electoral process.

The demonstration is part of a nationwide effort by the NDC to draw attention to the issue and push for reforms.

The party has been vocal about its concerns, citing the need for a credible and transparent electoral process.

The EC has faced criticism over its handling of the Voters’ Register, with some accusing the commission of failing to address anomalies and discrepancies.

The NDC said the September 17 demonstration is expected to be one of the largest protests against the EC in recent times.

The NDC has mobilized its supporters across the country to participate in the demonstration, which will take place simultaneously in all 16 regional capitals.

The police have assured the NDC of their support and cooperation, with the Greater Accra Regional Police Command finalizing the route for the demonstration in Accra.

The EC has also been notified of the demonstration and has been urged to take steps to address the concerns of the NDC.

-BY Daniel Bampoe