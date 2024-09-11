NPP Declares Abdul-Kabiru Mahama As Walewale Candidate

Dr. Tia Abdul-Kabiru Mahama

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has confirmed Dr. Tia Abdul-Kabiru Mahama as its parliamentary candidate for the Walewale constituency in the upcoming 2024 elections.

The decision was made by the party’s National Executive Committee at a meeting held on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

The confirmation of Dr. Mahama’s candidacy comes after the withdrawal of Lariba Zuweira Abudu, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the constituency, from the parliamentary primary contest.

Abudu’s withdrawal left Dr. Mahama as the sole aspirant for the contest, paving the way for his confirmation as the party’s candidate.

The NPP has expressed its gratitude to Zuweira Abudu for her decision to bow out of the race, describing it as a noble gesture.

In a statement, the party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, appealed to all stakeholders in the Walewale constituency to offer their unflinching support to Dr. Mahama’s candidacy.

The confirmation of Dr. Mahama’s candidacy brings to an end the controversy that had surrounded the NPP’s parliamentary primary in the Walewale constituency.

The primary had been marred by allegations of vote-buying and intimidation, leading to a re-run of the election.

However, the re-run was also inconclusive, with an unfortunate incident preventing the Electoral Commission from declaring a result.

The NPP’s decision to confirm Dr. Mahama as its candidate is seen as a strategic move to unite the party and ensure victory in the 2024 elections.

Dr. Mahama is a well-respected figure in the constituency, known for his contributions to the development of the area.

The Walewale constituency has been a stronghold of the NPP, with Lariba Abudu serving as a Member of Parliament since 2020.

However, the constituency has been plagued by internal party conflicts, which culminated in the contentious parliamentary primary.

With Dr. Mahama’s confirmation as the party’s candidate, the NPP is expected to focus on the main opposition, the National Democratic Congress, and work towards retaining the seat.

The party’s supporters in the constituency have been urged to rally behind Dr. Mahama and ensure a resounding victory in the 2024 elections.

In a related development, the NPP has commended the Electoral Commission and the Ghana Police Service for their professional oversight and swift action in arresting the culprit who disrupted the sorting and counting process during the re-run of the primary.

-BY Daniel Bampoe