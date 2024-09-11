Walewale NPP Parliamentary Aspirants Smoke Peace Pipe

In a surprise move, the two parliamentary aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Walewale constituency, Lariba Zuweira Abudu and Dr Tia Abdul Kabiru Mahama appear to have buried their hatchet, bringing to an end their acrimonious rivalry.

The two combatants were seen in a trending picture met where they are said to have buried their differences and advanced the interest of the party moving forward.

It is not yet known when and where the picture was taken.

This development comes after Abudu, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the constituency, announced her withdrawal from the parliamentary primary after disputed contest.

The Abudu’s decision to withdraw from the contest was announced in a letter addressed to the General Secretary of the NPP.

In the letter, she stated that she has decided to withdraw from the contest in the interest of the greater good of the party and to ensure peace and unity in the Walewale constituency.

The Walewale parliamentary primary has been a contentious issue, with several incidents reported during the initial primary and the subsequent re-run.

The National Executive Committee of the NPP met today, Wednesday, September 11, 2024, to confirm Dr Tia Mahama as the party’s candidate for the constituency.

The party has commended the Electoral Commission and the Ghana Police Service for their professional oversight and swift action in arresting the culprit who disrupted the sorting and counting process.

Abudu’s withdrawal from the parliamentary primary has sent shockwaves through the party and the constituency.

Her decision is seen as a sacrifice for the greater good of the party and the constituency, and it remains to be seen how this will impact the party’s chances in the 2024 elections.

The Walewale constituency has been a stronghold of the NPP, with Lariba Abudu serving as a Member of Parliament since 2020.

The constituency has been plagued by internal party conflicts, which culminated in the contentious parliamentary primary.

The initial primary was marred by allegations of vote-buying and intimidation, leading to a re-run of the election.

However, the re-run was also inconclusive, with an unfortunate incident preventing the Electoral Commission from declaring a result.

Meanwhile, one person is currently in police custody over the incident that disrupted the sorting and counting process during the re-run of the primary.

The decision by the two aspirants to smoke the peace pipe is seen as a major boost to the NPP’s chances in the constituency, as it brings an end to the infighting that had been threatening to tear the party apart

With the party now united, it is expected that they will be able to focus on the main opposition, the National Democratic Congress, and work towards retaining the seat.

Meanwhile, the NPP’s Regional executives have also commended the two aspirants for their decision to smoke the peace pipe.

BY Daniel Bampoe