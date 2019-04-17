Ex-Aids Ambassador Apologizes To Ghanaians For Begging In Train

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah

Former HIV/Aids Ambassador Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, has offered an unqualified apology to Ghanaians for begging in train to ostensibly raise funds for the construction of the National Cathedral.

She has also passionately apologized to President Nana Akufo-Addo over the matter, saying she only begged in the train simply to display her acting skills because she is an actress.

According to her, the decision to beg was never meant to ridicule the country.

It would be recalled that Ms. Dzidzor Mensah had in February 2019, self-appointed herself to ‘help’ raise funds for the National Cathedral.

In a video that made the rounds, Ms Mensah, while onboard a train sought to solicit for funds from passengers.

Speaking to persons aboard the train in Europe, she said Ghana was in dire need of funds to put up a church building in order for God to come and live in, in order to help solve the country’s numerous problems.

She stated that

“we are building a church for Jesus Christ to come and live in Ghana because we have too much problems. We do not have enough schools for the children, we do not have enough drinking water, we do not have ambulances so when people fall sick they die.”

Carrying a yellow bowl, the ex-Aids ambassador moved from one passenger to the other urging them to make a donation starting from 100 euros before eventually dropping to 50.

