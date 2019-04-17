Omega Revival Center Holds STAMP 2019

Apostle BB Frederick

The Omega Revival Center, a modern dynamic charismatic church has held yet another successful spiritual empowerment conference dubbed ‘Solution To All My Problems’ (STAMP) 2019.

The flagship event of the church hosted by Apostle BB Frederick, head pastor of Omega Revival Center, headlined guest speakers such as Bishop Ricardo Milam, business mogul and apostle of the Lord and Bishop Dr. Godlove Elangwe, a pioneer of the Cameroonian Charismatism.

Speaking at the press conference, Apostle Frederick said STAMP is an annual international event designed to give spiritual empowerment to participants through the inspiration of God via Prayer, Praise and the miraculous.

He said the event which started three years ago was a call from the Lord to bring back the move of the Spirit which was manifested by miracles and indeed the Spirit of the Lord moved like never before during the services.

Giving the context for the conference, Apostel BB Fredrick said like at the pool of Bethesda every year the waters are stirred by the Holy Spirit and those who are privileged to step in at the time of the stirring will get their miracles.

“It was a week of solutions, we cannot serve God and not see results,” he said.

He said the theme for the event, “Binding the strongman” also focused on prayers for the nation Ghana, adding that Omega Revival center has always had a segment of the event focused on prayers for the country.

Bishop Ricardo Milam on his word of expectation for the event said the conference carries a word from the Lord for His children in Ghana.

“There was a word from God and by the end of the conference lives had been changed,” he added.

The conference which was climaxed on Sunday saw the power of God manifested through the ministration of the men of God.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri