Ex BBNaija Housemate Dies After Accident

Ex-Big Brother Naija’s housemate, Rico Swavey is reported dead.

Rico died on Thursday after he was involved in a motor accident.

His management had on Wednesday announced that he was placed on life support as his situation was critical and doctors were battling to save his life.

However, his colleagues Tobi Bakre and Alex Unusual stated that Rico was dead.

They shared a picture of him and wrote, ”This was not what we agreed Rico. Rest In Peace #ricoswavey. ” Alex said on Twitter.

Tobi wrote on Instagram, ”This is how I will always remember you. Rest in Peace, my brother.”