I Would Love To Come To Ghana- Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj

American rap star, Nicki Minaj has expressed interest in working with a Ghanaian artiste and also coming to Ghana.

She announced this on Thursday during an Instagram live session with her fans when she registered her displeasure over her song ‘Super Freaky Girl’ being removed from the Grammys Rap category.

In the interactions, she was asked by a fan when she was coming to Ghana and she responded by indicating her plans to work with a Ghanaian.

“When am I coming to Ghana? I would love to come to Ghana. I actually may be doing something major, a business type of situation with an artiste from Ghana really soon,” Nicki said.

If Nicki made it to Ghana finally she would be joining the likes of Boris Kodjoe, Ludacris, Samuel Jackson, TI and Michael Jai White among others who visited Ghana as part of the Year of Return program by the Ghanaian government.

By Francis Addo