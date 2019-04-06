Ex Lady Captain Thanks All

Peace Akwei (L) ushering in the new executives

Immediate past lady captain of Achimota Golf Club, Madam Peace Akwei has expressed profuse thanks to all contributed to her successful reign.

She crowned her three-year tenure with a well organized Lady Captain’s Prize competition at the Achimota Golf Club last Saturday.

The shot gun-stroke play event also witnessed the ushering into office new executives led by German Christine Furler.

Madam Akwei said “First and foremost, our profound gratitude goes to the major sponsor of the event, SVANI Ltd. Thanks also go to ECOBANK and to Dr Nortey Omaboe for their generous contribution, as well as All Star Insurance Brokers, among others.

David Arkutu, Thairu, Maj. Kojo Butah, and Mr & Mrs Amoafo-Yeboah of the Achimota Golf Club.

“I also want to thank other senior golfers such as Mrs Esther Amedzro, Nana Darkwah, Jay Saab, Ms Adriana, Nana Bema Tackie as well as E.K Bonso of Kumasi Royal Golf Club, all of whom contributed to the success of the tournament and my tenure.”

