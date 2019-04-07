PDS Suspends Load-Shedding

Power Distribution Services (PDS) has suspended the load-shedding exercise.

The company said it has been directed by GRIDCo to suspend the load-shedding management programme with immediate effect because there is sufficient generation.

“The load management programme has, therefore, been suspended accordingly, until further notice,” a statement from the Power Distribution Company said.

The directive comes the same day PDS released a load-shedding management timetable to guide consumers to plan their daily activities.

Some parts of the country have been experiencing intermittent power outages in the past few weeks.

The government said that engineering works aimed at helping to transport gas from the western part of the country to the east, where the generation plants are located, is the reason for the outages, which are expected to cease by 12 April.