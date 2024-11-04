Excel In Evangelism – Wengam Charges Pastors

Rev. Stephen Wengam

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam, has challenged pastors and Christians to excel in evangelism and church planting.

This “aggressive” approach, he said, will help meet the target set by the World Assemblies of God Fellowship to establish one million churches by 2033 (MM33).

Rev. Wengam, who is also Vice Chairman of Africa Assemblies of God Alliance (AAGA), was preaching at the National Convention of Gabon Assemblies of God in Libreville.

The event was held at Peniel Temple, which is led by Rev. Dr. Jude Ngouwa, General Superintendent of Gabon Assemblies of God and Chairman of AAGA.

Rev. Wengam preached on the topic: “Soul Winning – Lessons from Three Critical Parables of Jesus.” He emphasised the reasons for soul winning, the road map to follow, and rewards of this important spiritual activity. “All these underlines the need to scale up the spread of the gospel, as well as the provision of places for worship, especially in deprived communities,” he stated.

Rev. Wengam is in Gabon to attend an executive council meeting of AAGA.