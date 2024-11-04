Clergy Unites Napo, Mahama At 2024 Peace Campaign Event

In a show of unity and commitment to peace, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, representative of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), joined former President John Mahama and esteemed clergy at the 2024 Peace Campaign Event.

The event, held at the State House forecourt, was organized by prominent clergy and the office of the National Chief Imam bringing the top politicians to attend.

Dr. Prempeh delivered a peace message on behalf of Dr. Bawumia and the NPP, emphasizing the party’s unwavering dedication to Ghana’s peace and unity.

He highlighted the NPP’s nation-building approach, focused on fostering a cohesive Ghana free from religious and ethnic divisions.

Dr. Prempeh reaffirmed the NPP’s resolve to prioritize Ghana’s peace and unity, and also confirmed the NPP’s commitment to signing the peace pact, underscoring their dedication to democratic accountability.

Former President Mahama also addressed the gathering, calling for an end to the “militarization” of elections and urging the Electoral Commission and Judiciary to remain impartial.

The 2024 Peace Campaign Event marked a significant moment in Ghana’s electoral journey, as leaders from diverse backgrounds came together to promote peace and unity.

-BY Daniel Bampoe