‘Expect The Best African Games Ever’

FLASHBACK: President Akufo- Addo commissioning the Borteyman Sports Complex

Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo, anticipates substantial viewership for the upcoming African Games, estimating an audience of 2.2 billion people.

During the commissioning of the Borteyman Sports Complex, where a significant portion of the Games will be held, President Akufo-Addo shared his expectations for the event.

The Games are slated to take place from March 8 to 23, primarily at the Borteyman Sports Complex and University of Ghana Stadium.

Accompanied by Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the anticipated viewership in his address.

This figure contrasts with a previous estimate by the Sports Minister, who projected over five billion viewers in December 2023.

President Akufo-Addo emphasised the need for major stakeholders to collaborate diligently to ensure the success of the event, urging them to strive for nothing short of the “best African Games in history.”